Letter: Affordable housing near public transportation

As the leader of the Virginia Apartment Management Association, I have witnessed firsthand a massive increase in demand for rental homes throughout Virginia — something occurring nationwide.

This demand, paired with lagging construction and aging housing stock, is placing upward pressure on housing affordability.

Our nation is in a housing affordability crisis and the undersupply of housing near walkable, transit-served locations is staggering.

The House of Representatives recently passed the INVEST in America Act and included two important provisions aimed to help combat this crisis: The Build More Housing Near Transit Act (H.R. 2483) and the Promote Affordable Housing Near Transit Act (H.R. 3680).

Both pieces of legislation would help promote the development of affordable housing near transit-served areas, which would not only help house renters who need quality, affordable housing, but would also help individuals access public transportation for work and social purposes, spurring economic activity.