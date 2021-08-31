Letter: Afghanistan and the climate emergency

As I write this (Aug.16), the Taliban is retaking control of Afghanistan. Almost all rational American leaders understood that this was a realistic possibility and perhaps inevitable, sooner or later. However, almost none of them thought it would happen this fast. There is a message here for those who have the power to do something about the climate emergency.

Almost all of our leaders who are not nut bags accept the fact that the Earth’s climate is warming, that the burning of fossil fuels is the primary cause, and that there will be serious problems for people because of it. Unfortunately, few seem to have the motivation to take emergency action. The recent IPCC climate report says that we are at “code red for humanity.” To me that says we are near an Afghanistan-like climate moment.

The time is past for morally responsible politicians to set aside their reelection worries and do the right thing. A crash course of action is necessary to avoid the crash of our civilization.

The president of Afghanistan has fled his country. Where are our politicians going to flee to?

Bob Egbert, Roanoke