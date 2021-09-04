Letter: Afghanistan carousel

In my lifetime, I have lived through the completion of five foreign conflicts, only one of which ended well for us. It seems that we know how to do war, total war, as in the Curtis LeMay ("Bomb them back to the stone age") fashion. We do not do limited wars with political constraints and nation-building well. In those, we usually walk away beaten or with an unsatisfactory outcome.

Are we incapable of learning from history? Afghanistan is called the graveyard of empires. Russians twice, British three times, Turks, Mongols and others over the centuries. We don't need Joe Biden to step down. At least he put an end to it. We need the paintings of three former presidents draped with ribbons of shame, multiple secretaries of state and defense to hang their heads in disgrace, and a Pentagon of generals now and before to turn in their stars.

Let's not forget to include the enablers, the Congresses of two decades, because nothing happens unless they go along and bring the money with them. At least we are in good company. None of us, the great empires, have learned anything together. So who's next on the Afghanistan carousel? Easy to get on, difficult to get off.

Jim Dodd, Moneta