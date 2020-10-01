Letter: After all these years

Marci Johnson’s letter in the September 1 edition (“Just wondering”) is a perfect example of the added challenges women and people of color continue to face in this country. Johnson states that Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris was chosen due to “skin color and gender” and not for abilities to “run the country, voting record or character.”
Harris was the child of legal immigrants who rose from humble beginnings to excel in college, taking her own SATs, and graduating from law school. She was the Attorney General of one of the country’s largest states, and is currently a United States Senator serving on several important committees where she’s drawn respect from both sides of the aisle.
Harris participated in the Democratic Primary and shows a toughness that would be important to campaign against a current President who will lie, push conspiracy theories and try to bully his opponents on a daily basis.
As for her character, she has never been accused of paying off porn stars, cavorting with pool boys or sucking up to foreign dictators. As far as I know none of her friends or associates are currently serving prison terms and she will gladly allow her tax returns to be examined.
As for her record, she has advocated for healthcare reform, federal descheduling of cannabis, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, the DREAM Act, a ban on assault weapons and progressive tax reform. You may not agree with all, but it’s consistent with the Democratic agenda and far from what our President describes as the “radical left.”
As for her ability to run the country? Well, could it get any worse?
If Harris was a white male, and had the exact same qualifications, she would be deemed an excellent choice to add to the Democratic ticket and that letter would have never been written. Instead, Johnson questions her choice citing her “skin color and gender.”
I asked my wife if she read this letter and her reply was, “yes, and it made me sad.” I suspect many other women and people of color were also sad, and I would hope many white males would feel the same in the year 2020.
BRIAN HOFFMAN
SALEM
