Letter: After all these years

Marci Johnson’s letter in the September 1 edition (“Just wondering”) is a perfect example of the added challenges women and people of color continue to face in this country. Johnson states that Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris was chosen due to “skin color and gender” and not for abilities to “run the country, voting record or character.”

Harris was the child of legal immigrants who rose from humble beginnings to excel in college, taking her own SATs, and graduating from law school. She was the Attorney General of one of the country’s largest states, and is currently a United States Senator serving on several important committees where she’s drawn respect from both sides of the aisle.

Harris participated in the Democratic Primary and shows a toughness that would be important to campaign against a current President who will lie, push conspiracy theories and try to bully his opponents on a daily basis.

As for her character, she has never been accused of paying off porn stars, cavorting with pool boys or sucking up to foreign dictators. As far as I know none of her friends or associates are currently serving prison terms and she will gladly allow her tax returns to be examined.