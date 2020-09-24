Letter: After the Republican Convention

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now that the “reality show” of Trump's Republican Convention is over, we must get back to the real world. Fortunately we can look forward to a new America in 2021. Joe Biden is essentially calling for a spiritual awakening. Our focus will be on integrity and caring about each other. If Joe Biden wins in 2021, what will it mean for all of us—liberals, conservatives, and independents?

Liberals will be overjoyed. Biden has promised to restore the middle class. Increasing wages will restore the economy at all levels.

Conservatives will again be able to worry about socialism and deficits.

Independents will simply resign themselves to see what comes and what opportunities are open for them and their families.

The dreamers will be able to dream again. They are already going into the job market and even higher education and research. Their parents will no longer face the threat of being deported to dangerous drug lord situations.

Our government will end the COVID-19 threat by instituting an effective federal program instead of the failed piecemeal efforts Trump suggested. Joe Biden is fortunate that several cures (such as the Oxford vaccine) will soon be a reality. Again, 2021 will be a banner year.