Letter: Agreeing on the dangers of racism and prejudice

Here we are, two friends from distant positions on the political spectrum, but with a care to agree to disagree, to remain friends and respect each other, and to make a broad anti-prejudice statement together in the midst of a request to the Rockbridge County School Board to prohibit Confederate symbols.

Mary believes that Confederate symbols are a way to maintain historic and familial pride. Chris believes that Confederate symbols are too linked to racist events in the past to represent anything else today.

Mary does not deny that history and the fact that Confederate symbols continue to be used by white supremacists. But she also believes they can still be used positively. She is proud of her southern identity and displays Confederate symbols to express that.

Chris applauds Mary’s pride and encourages others to share it. He does not believe that displaying Confederate symbols involves animosity toward black people. But he deeply wishes family pride could be expressed through symbols that are not also associated with slavery and Jim Crow.

Our respectful disagreement extends to other symbols too. Mary believes the slogan “Black Lives Matter” sets one race above another. Chris believes the slogan focuses on one subset of lives that has been historically overlooked.