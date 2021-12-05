Letter: Alden Capital spells trouble for newspapers

The cover story of the October issue of The Atlantic was titled “The Men Who Are Killing America’s Newspapers.” You can find it at https://bit.ly/3peiDSD. The subtitle of the article was “Inside Alden Global Capital, The Secretive Hedge Fund Gutting Newsrooms and Damaging Democracy.” The article was written by McKay Coppins.

I learned that Alden Capital was founded by two men, Randall Smith and Heath Freeman.

According to Wikipedia Alden Global Capital “is collectively the second-largest owner of newspapers in the United States, ... second only to Gannett.”

According to The Atlantic article Smith “hasn’t ganted an interview since the 1980s. Freeman ... would be unrecognizable in most of the newsrooms he owns.”

When I first read the article, I checked to see who the owners of the Roanoke Times are. Whew, I thought when I saw that it was Lee Enterprises and not Alden Global Capital.