 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: All can be a Friend of the Blue Ridge
0 comments

Letter: All can be a Friend of the Blue Ridge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The article on The Roanoke Times Opinion page on Thursday, July 15 ("Casey column paints an incomplete picture") was of special interest to me. Thank you for including the update from Carolyn Ward and Andrew Adams concerning the Friends of the Blue Ridge and the points of interest in our geographical area.

I am a direct descendant of Robert Lee and Beulah Carter Johnson as they eked out a living growing tomatoes (and some other crops) on the side of Apple Orchard Mountain at the Peaks of Otter. We knew them as Papa Rob and Mama Boo and visited them at their in-town farm on the outskirts of Bedford. I vaguely knew about the Johnson Farm until I was grown.

I am grateful to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation for perpetuating this part of our Appalachian culture. Now we can all be a Friend of the Blue Ridge even if we cannot physically be there. I challenge my cousins (first, second and third) and others who appreciate the beauty of our Blue Ridge Mountains and her rich culture, to lend your financial support to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

Jennie Sue Murdock, Salem

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: We can do this

Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to help protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19.

Letters

Letter: Sounds like a fairy tale

Are you serious Mary Boenke? Your letter in the Times on July 6 ("Take Trump seriously — the threat is real") sounds like a fairy tail dreamed…

Letters

Letter: It all begins at home

New gun laws, rapid response, long term care, traveling art, youth learning organizations, trauma training, outreach events — all 'after the f…

Letters

Letter: Elvis lives!

Kudos for the thought-provoking essay by John R. Phillips, “The living dead” (July 9th). Seldom do you find such positive energy and attitude.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert