Letter: All can be a Friend of the Blue Ridge

The article on The Roanoke Times Opinion page on Thursday, July 15 ("Casey column paints an incomplete picture") was of special interest to me. Thank you for including the update from Carolyn Ward and Andrew Adams concerning the Friends of the Blue Ridge and the points of interest in our geographical area.

I am a direct descendant of Robert Lee and Beulah Carter Johnson as they eked out a living growing tomatoes (and some other crops) on the side of Apple Orchard Mountain at the Peaks of Otter. We knew them as Papa Rob and Mama Boo and visited them at their in-town farm on the outskirts of Bedford. I vaguely knew about the Johnson Farm until I was grown.

I am grateful to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation for perpetuating this part of our Appalachian culture. Now we can all be a Friend of the Blue Ridge even if we cannot physically be there. I challenge my cousins (first, second and third) and others who appreciate the beauty of our Blue Ridge Mountains and her rich culture, to lend your financial support to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

Jennie Sue Murdock, Salem