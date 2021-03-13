Letter: All drivers would prefer not to die on I-81

Re: Opinion Don Langrehr – "I-81 task force is MIA" (Feb. 24)
Mr. Langrehr citing tractor-trailer and auto crashes resulting in death are all the fault of the tractor-trailers and concludes that he “would prefer not to die on I-81." I must agree with him that I prefer not to die on I-81, however, likewise the tractor-trailer drivers also would prefer not to die on I-81. They are grandparents, parents, children, brothers and sisters who are out there everyday delivering about 70% of all products that all Americans need.
Now on to the fault for crashes involving tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles resulting in fatalities or injuries. The University of Michigan Transportation Research studied 8,309 fatal crashes, and concluded car drivers were assigned at fault 81% of the time versus 27% of the time for truck drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration studied 10,092 fatal crashes and deemed cars were responsible 91% of the time for opposite-direction sideswipes, rear-end and same direction crashes.
Federal Motor Carrier Safety study of 6,131 crashes over a three-year period found car drivers were assigned fault in 85% of the crashes. The American Trucking Association concluded that many more times than not, car drivers were at fault 80% of the time.
While every fatality and injury suffered on our nation’s highways is a tragedy, preventing them requires proper understanding of the causes. It is tragic that, as Mr. Langrehr wrote, motor carriers and their drivers are saddled with guilt and blame for many crashes they could do nothing to prevent. The majority of them are given testing both physical and actual driving, CDL requirements, safety meetings, monitoring, incentives and rewards for making a safe journey to make a living for themselves and their families while they bring the nations goods to our homes, hospitals, schools and government agencies.