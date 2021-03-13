Letter: All drivers would prefer not to die on I-81

Re: Opinion Don Langrehr – "I-81 task force is MIA" (Feb. 24)

Mr. Langrehr citing tractor-trailer and auto crashes resulting in death are all the fault of the tractor-trailers and concludes that he “would prefer not to die on I-81." I must agree with him that I prefer not to die on I-81, however, likewise the tractor-trailer drivers also would prefer not to die on I-81. They are grandparents, parents, children, brothers and sisters who are out there everyday delivering about 70% of all products that all Americans need.

Now on to the fault for crashes involving tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles resulting in fatalities or injuries. The University of Michigan Transportation Research studied 8,309 fatal crashes, and concluded car drivers were assigned at fault 81% of the time versus 27% of the time for truck drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration studied 10,092 fatal crashes and deemed cars were responsible 91% of the time for opposite-direction sideswipes, rear-end and same direction crashes.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety study of 6,131 crashes over a three-year period found car drivers were assigned fault in 85% of the crashes. The American Trucking Association concluded that many more times than not, car drivers were at fault 80% of the time.