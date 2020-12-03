Letter: All enemies, foreign and domestic

My father spent 3 1/2 years on a destroyer escort running the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to stop Uboats from sinking ships. This was all to put a halt to a fascist trying to dominate the world. Here we are less than a hundred years later with half the country voting for a fascist on our own soil. This is insane. People have no concept of what 400,000 Americans died fighting for: freedom and a democratic system of government. How raw does this depravity have to get? The Republicans took an oath to protect our nation against all enemies “...foreign and domestic.” The Republican Party as a whole has refused to honor this sacred oath, and forsaken our country for a fascist. Why does half of the country have any confusion about this???? Every good soul that sacrificed their lives on the battlefields of Europe and the Pacific during WWII would have died for nothing. Thank God cooler heads prevailed and Joe Biden won the election, or this country would have vanished into the terror of fascism for the rest of our days on Earth.