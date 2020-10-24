Letter: All for show

I’ve always been a fan of live theater—unless, of course, you’re talking about the tragicomedy now playing on the White House set. It is all about a presidential pretender surrounded by a supporting cast of acting officials appointed for their willingness to take their cues from the writer, director and producer of a self-serving script. Overshadowed by the headliner who continually “struts and frets his hour upon the stage,” these minor characters play an important role in advancing the plot of this dystopian drama. Bit parts have also been meted out to a host of elected partisan enablers, who dutifully parrot their lines from the tweet du jour. These masters of double-speak are eminently deserving of the ancient Greek term meaning “stage-actor”—hypokrites.