Letter: All for show

I’ve always been a fan of live theater—unless, of course, you’re talking about the tragicomedy now playing on the White House set. It is all about a presidential pretender surrounded by a supporting cast of acting officials appointed for their willingness to take their cues from the writer, director and producer of a self-serving script. Overshadowed by the headliner who continually “struts and frets his hour upon the stage,” these minor characters play an important role in advancing the plot of this dystopian drama. Bit parts have also been meted out to a host of elected partisan enablers, who dutifully parrot their lines from the tweet du jour. These masters of double-speak are eminently deserving of the ancient Greek term meaning “stage-actor”—hypokrites.
For four years this sordid spectacle—presumably entitled Demagogue Dismantling Democracy—has unfolded before an incredulous world. A classic example of theater of the absurd, its persistent themes include misinformation, misanthropy, and misguided strategies. Scene by scene we have witnessed chaos, corruption and complete disregard for constitutional norms and the cherished values underlying them. Among the more memorable episodes are these: foreign interference ignored or invited; wounded and captured veterans disparaged as “losers” and “suckers;” children ripped from their parents and placed in detention centers; peaceful protesters tear-gassed for the sake of a photo op; multifaceted attempts to undermine the election process. And let’s not forget that, due to inept handling of the deadly coronavirus, there are 210,000 fewer Americans sitting in the audience.
I write as a concerned citizen, eager to put an end to this long day’s journey into night. Ultimately, it is the voters who will decide whether or not this pitiful performance will have its run extended. If you, too, are ready to bring down the curtain on this “really big show,” I urge you to show up at the polls and cast your ballot for a different leading man. Joe Biden is a true pro-tagonist—a political pro who is for the people. It’s way past time to voice our conviction that this show must NOT go on.
KAREN MCLAIN
BEDFORD
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!