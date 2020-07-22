Letter: All lives haven't mattered equally

We can agree that all lives matter, but we need to agree that they haven't always mattered equally. If your daughter was looked at differently at her job by her male coworkers just because she was a woman, if they viewed her as less than themselves or like she wasn't capable of doing the same job, what would you tell her? That she has just as much of a right to be where they are, that she should stand her ground and fight, right?
This is no different. When I talk to my children about how to act at the store or communicate with a police officer, it should not mean one thing for my white girls and another for my brown boy. He should not be looked at as though he has less education, potential, kindness, or ability just because he doesn't have white skin, or as a threat just because he is brown.
My kids find this embarrassing. They can't seem to wrap their minds around why people are fighting over the idea of everyone being treated equally. They don't understand why people want to keep statues up that symbolize slavery, much less why they were even put up in the first place.
I'll admit, I never realized my white privilege until I had a brown child. I've never worried about the way someone looked at me in a store, been afraid when I got pulled over, felt alone and different in a classroom or been nervous that someone's parents might judge me because of the way I look. Not once.
It's heartbreaking to think that someone could look at my son's kind and loving soul any differently because of his beautiful brown skin. So it is about race. It shouldn't be, but it is. It's about taking a minute and realizing that even though you thought everything was okay all along, it wasn't. Do things feel out of control? Sure. But if your daughter's male boss strangled her to death while she called your name, seriously what would you do? Because I’d tear the whole place down.
TIFFANY EPPERLY
ROANOKE
