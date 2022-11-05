Letter: All of us will benefit if Lewis is elected

All of us will benefit if Lewis is elected

One thing that has struck me during the ongoing congressional campaign is how genuinely Jennifer Lewis cares for other people. She grew up on a dairy farm so she has experienced and knows the problems farmers and rural areas face.

Throughout her career, she has worked closely with many people and has helped them both as a mental health care worker and as a volunteer in many capacities.

She is running for Congress because it will enable her to help people even more — universal health coverage, assistance to small businesses and students, broadband in rural areas, among many other proposals.

Unlike her opponent Ben Cline, Jennifer does not make her case with a list of statistics, party position papers, and expensive commercials. She walks door-to-door, talks with people, finds out what’s on their minds, hears what they need and want.

She is not afraid to say that she in favor of increasing taxes on the huge profits of big corporations and the wealthy so as to help the rest of us. She says that large price increases by big corporations have been a major contributing factor to inflation which is affecting us all. She is also a proponent of women’s rights, unlike Cline even though he has two daughters.

I am convinced that if Jennifer Lewis becomes our next congressional representative, all of us will benefit. This includes even large companies whose employees will be healthier and better educated. Let’s show Jennifer that we share her concern for other people and elect her so that we will have a representative in Congress who truly cares for all of us and understands our needs.

Deborah Sullivan,

Fishersville

Daniels was made for school board

Forty-two years ago, a young man left Penn State University, and, carrying his worldly possessions in the back of an old Studebaker he passed through here while headed out to his grandparents’ home in Baytown, Texas. His grandfather had retired from a Gulf oil company and offered to help him find work on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico.

However, as usual, life just happened, and it didn’t follow his plans. That young man met a Virginia gal who instantly stole his heart, so he stayed here on the Blue Ridge and never left. They got married and raised a family together. Neither one of them was born here, but what that couple had found was the best place in the world to live: Bedford County.

That young man was me. And like Chris Daniels and many others, I have traveled and lived in all sorts of places. My folks raised me to respect others regardless of where they came from or their particular circumstances.

Chris is seeking election to a full term on the Bedford County School Board. He hit the ground running when he was appointed to fill the unexpired term for District 7. My neighbors here in the 7th can already see how hard he will work to represent them and their children.

We need more parents on the school board and Chris Daniels was made for the job. He has my complete confidence and gratitude for stepping forward for our kids, and he has my full support.

John Briscoe, Thaxton

Supporting Priddy for Roanoke Council

I write to encourage my fellow Roanokers to vote for Luke Priddy in the special election for city council that will be on our November ballot.

My experiences and friendship with Luke lead me to believe he will show up, work hard, and represent us with integrity. I currently serve with him on the Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and have been consistently impressed with his attention to detail and commitment to making Roanoke a better place for everyone to call home. When I ran for city council earlier this year, I sought to elevate issues that I believe are critical to our collective future that haven’t been given enough attention — addressing environmental injustices that lead to health inequities, protecting our parks and greenspaces, and aggressively tackling the climate crisis. I believe Luke will be a champion for these issues on council.

The time is now to work on transitioning to a clean energy future. This is about creating jobs, sustainably growing our outdoor recreation economy, and, most importantly, protecting public health and our way of life. Cast your ballot early if you can, and make sure to remind your friends and loved ones about the importance of this election. Every vote counts!

Terry McGuire, Roanoke