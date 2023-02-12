The increased security measures including clear backpacks and metal detectors at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News are very good and should provide parents and teachers with a feeling of safety both for students and teachers.

Richneck School, however, is just serving as a symbol. To my knowledge, there has never been a second shooting at the same school, church, synagogue, dance club, store, etc.

To be effective, these excellent security measures need to be instituted in every school in Virginia and throughout the nation.

School boards, county supervisors, and others need to come up with the necessary funding and not be nonchalant thinking that it cannot happen at their school because their school could be next.

Donald W. Linzey, Blacksburg