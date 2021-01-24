Letter: All should pay to enjoy the river

The article titled “Fee could strain outfitters” published on Dec. 26 explains that beginning Jan. 1, an “access pass” will be required for anyone who wants to canoe, kayak, or tube at boating sites that the Department of Wildlife Resources owns or manages. This is a new fee for this type of user at these sites, but not for boaters and fishers who have always paid for permits. In my opinion, this is a great decision.

As a longtime boater and fisherman, I have used the ramp at Buchanan in Botetourt County for many years. I fish the area using a jon boat with an outboard jet engine. On one Saturday, I launched my boat and parked in the parking lot. When I returned five hours later, my truck and trailer were blocked by many cars. I had to move my trailer by hand to get enough space so I wouldn’t damage my truck, trailer, or other cars. When I returned the next week, there were signs that asked vehicles with trailers to park on the road. On another day in Buchanan, after I had backed my truck and trailer onto the ramp to load my boat, a gentleman with two kayaks on his truck drove down on the ramp and positioned his bumper to my front bumper. I asked, “What are you doing?” His response was, “If you can use the ramp, so can I.”