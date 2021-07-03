Letter: Allegiance to Trump rather than Constitution

Congressman Griffith, I don’t think people, though they may support you, still look upon you as a man of character, integrity, scruples, principles, honesty, and honor, but Republicans in general no longer personally observe or expect that of their leaders.

Just look at your and their support for Donald Trump. It suggests that you and they never possessed fidelity to the truth and these virtues. It demonstrates that your and their primary allegiance is to Trump rather than our democratic republic and our Constitution, and are willing to replace our democracy with a Trump dictatorship.