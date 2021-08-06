 Skip to main content
Letter: Allow voters to vote in other districts
Letter: Allow voters to vote in other districts

"Not a pretty process," the July 26 editorial, reveals the weakness in congressional redistricting formulas very well.

The answer may not lie in efforts to "redistrict" at all, but in a mechanism that allows voters, who so desire, to vote "at large" for any candidate of their choice, even in another district of his or her residence. For example, a voter in Roanoke who prefers a candidate in another district should be allowed to request an absentee ballot in that district. Not many would do this, but it should be permissible in the same way that a write-in ballot is permissible.

This would be a better choice than voting for the lesser evil or writing in Lassie on a write-in ballot. This breeds cynicism and has led to the division among the electorate.

Randolph Gregg, Roanoke

 

