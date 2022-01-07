Letter: Allowing homeless camping only increases problems

I disagree with Gene St. Clair’s letter of Dec. 10. Allowing homeless to camp on sidewalks and other public areas creates more problems than it fixes.

I also doubt that having a local law against it is unconstitutional. One only has to look at Los Angeles (Venice Beach) and San Francisco to see the effects of allowing sidewalk camping.

No longer confined to certain downtown areas, homeless camping has branched out into the suburbs, bringing with it sanitation issues (see San Francisco’s online poop map), drug use problems as well as safety issues associated with the mentally ill.

Business owners have a right to have a clean, safe area around their business. If they don’t have that they will go out of business or move the business to a more attractive location, leaving their old location vacant and most likely unrentable. Making homelessness more attractive only leads to more people finding it easier to be homeless than to seek help from those that offer shelter and other assistance in getting off the street.

Bob Lewis,

Lexington