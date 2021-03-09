Letter: Alternate title for Griffith and Cline

I'd like to make a suggestion in regard to James E. Shockley's Opinion, "Toadies for Trump" which ran in The Roanoke Times on Thursday, Jan. 21.

I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Shockley's titles for Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline, but I would like to add an alternate title.

Toady and Lickspittle are appropriate, but in the Middle Ages there was a court position as a valet to the King whose sole job was to make certain the backside of the monarch was clean after using the chamber pot. The position was filled by a nobleman of the court. The common servants were not allowed to see the naked buttocks of the royal. I think the position was called that of a 'valet de chamber.'

Do you think we could apply that position to Griffith and/or Cline? They are elected officials, so they could be compared to the Earls and Dukes who performed the job in the courts of Henry and Louis, why not a Donald? He considered himself a royal, superior to all others. So?

Kate Pugh, Roanoke