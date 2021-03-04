Letter: Amanda Chase is unfit for public office

State Sen. Amanda Chase wants to be the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia. I don’t know what her chances are, but remarks she made in mid-August to a crowd assembled in Salem after a “Blue Lives Matter” demonstration should disqualify her.

Quoted in an Aug. 16 Roanoke Times article, she said to those assembled: “We are in an all-out war . . .. Something real bad is about to happen, and I don’t know what it is. But I feel it here,” she said, touching her chest.

Chase went on to say that she knew “many” in the crowd were members of a militia, and to those who weren’t she recommended finding groups to join to defend the country against “domestic terrorists going through our streets all under the cover of an organization called Black Lives Matter.”

This was reckless speech at the time, but seen in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob that included members of the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and Three Percenters, we can recognize the clear and present danger of such talk.

Members of those three militia groups now are under criminal indictment for their role in helping to lead the treasonous attempt to prevent the post-election peaceful transfer of power. Amanda Chase has shown herself to be unfit for public office of any kind.