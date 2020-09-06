Letter: America, can you stand four more years of Trump?

After watching the Democratic and Republican conventions, deciding who must be the next President is a no brainer. Look at Trump's record of lying, bullying, fear of the press, disrespect of women, cozying up to Putin, his impeachment for attempting the shakedown of the Ukraine president and the continuous turmoil he has this country in is an alarm bell sounding.
Don't be lulled into complacency by the polls. Biden may be ahead. But Michael Moore has it right. Trump can pull another rabbit out of the hat. Remember America is one of those bizarre places where you don't have to win to get that big chair in the Oval Office. And our old Orange Headed friend is not going down easy.
The only chance Biden and Harris, both highly competent individuals, have is for a massive voter turnout in November. So the question we must ask is what kind of person we want for 2020-2024? A power-crazed con who will do anything to remain in office? Or a man who has devoted 47 years to making America what our founding fathers intended? The choice is ours.
RODNEY A. FRANKLIN
THAXTON
