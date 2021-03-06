Letter: America has become a wasteland of corruption

It is so sad to see after 73 years on this Earth that America has become a wasteland of corruption.

These last four years under Trump gave me some hope, but due to the weakness of the Republican Party, they did not back the best president this country has ever seen. He was his own man running the country like a business rather than a part of the "good old boy network" that has been corrupt for too many years to count.

We have had good presidents and bad presidents. Jimmy Carter I thought was the worst, but then along came Barack Obama. Supposedly the first "black president" since Bill Clinton he had the chance to bring the county together, however, at every turn he chose to play the "race card" which only divided the country further. This last fraudulent election just shows how much the biased news media can influence the public opinion.

If the Republicans had backed Trump as they should have as a member of their party they could have had both the House and the Senate, but because they valued their seats more than what was good for America they took the coward's way out.

I hope that each one of them loses their next bid for reelection. They are supposed to represent us as we pay their salaries. We have had enough of corruption starting with those crooked Clintons.