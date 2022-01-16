Letter: America is not a democracy

As the chairman of the Constitution Party of Virginia, I feel it is my duty to speak out against both Democrats and Republicans who continue to proclaim that America is a democracy, which it is not. America was established as a constitutional republic. America is a republic as Americans vote for representatives in government. The key word in this is, of course, "constitutional."

The Constitution of the United States was written first of all to protect the smallest of minorities — the individual.

The Constitution of the United States would never have been ratified had not Virginians, like Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson, convinced fellow Virginian James Madison to include the Bill of Rights into the Constitution.

These rights are not to be interpreted by judges. Contrary to Republicans, there are 10 amendments to the Bill of Rights, not two (the Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms; and the Fifth Amendment, the right to life), whereas the Democrat Party believes those two amendments do not even exist.

Alexis de Tocqueville in his classic work (though misnamed), "Democracy in America," warned America of the "tyranny of the majority." That is the real danger of "Democracy," and that is the unconstitutional government the Democrats and Republicans created. Yes America, "Democracy is unconstitutional."

Americans can restore our constitutional republic by abandoning the two political parties that created this assault on the Bill of Rights and individual rights for marjority "rights" and join the Constitution Party of Virginia.

John Bloom, Newport News