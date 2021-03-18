Letter: America is still the greatest country

The chaotic and unbelievable scenes we witnessed at the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6 were the culmination of four years of a president establishing an alternative reality that became real…and dangerous.
Make no mistake, Donald Trump and his enablers are complicit and responsible for this attempted coup that threatened the very core of our democracy. Being a pathological liar, Trump was able to repeat so many falsehoods and conspiracy theories that gullible people were drawn into his alternate universe. That’s because he’s not a shrewd politician but simply a con man.
Those in Trump’s administration and many Republican members of Congress enabled this pathetic man by doing nothing. Their silence these last four years was simply a license for him to continue to spread lies, misinformation and divisiveness.
In recent weeks it was disheartening and extremely disappointing to see two Virginia congressmen become part of an effort to overturn the results of a free and fair election. Rep. Ben Cline (6th District) and Rep. Morgan Griffith (9th District) should resign as a result of this seditious act. Supporting a baseless effort to overturn several states’ voting results attempting to get Trump reelected is a violation of their oath of office. It’s also treasonous. Cline’s flowery and form-like response (Jan. 7 edition of The Roanoke Times) about his actions was a lame argument for what was an indefensible act. His constituents deserve much better representation than this.
While we can be glad the Trump nightmare has come to a close, it’s troubling to see the carnage (figuratively and literally) he’s leaving behind. The challenges facing the new administration are daunting. Trump’s total lack of leadership and only thinking of himself cost us precious time in the fight against Covid-19. Thankfully, President Biden accepts responsibility and is putting into action steps that will help us bring this devastating pandemic under control.
America is still the greatest country in the world and she’s been tested many times in our history. I pray that healing can begin and that we can unite to lift up everyone.
Rob Lyon, Vinton