Letter: America is still the greatest country

The chaotic and unbelievable scenes we witnessed at the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6 were the culmination of four years of a president establishing an alternative reality that became real…and dangerous.

Make no mistake, Donald Trump and his enablers are complicit and responsible for this attempted coup that threatened the very core of our democracy. Being a pathological liar, Trump was able to repeat so many falsehoods and conspiracy theories that gullible people were drawn into his alternate universe. That’s because he’s not a shrewd politician but simply a con man.

Those in Trump’s administration and many Republican members of Congress enabled this pathetic man by doing nothing. Their silence these last four years was simply a license for him to continue to spread lies, misinformation and divisiveness.