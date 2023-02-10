We as a nation are compulsively blind and seem to do everything in our power to remain so.

Collectively, we act as if we were not taught American history in elementary school; that the wealth of this nation was largely built on free labor. Slave labor, Black people ("3/5 human"), intentionally brought to these shores. We seem to not know we took land from the Native peoples, who were killed or marched to some of the most barren land in the nation.

We act as if everyone is an individual, fully endowed with free will. All, solely responsible for their place in society, with zero responsibility for that which came before — except of course if “your daddy is rich.” We pretend cities, neighborhoods, school and police departments do not have a “culture of their own” but rather are comprised of “individuals.”

It's past time for this nation, cities, neighborhoods and households to assume some responsibility for the plight of how things are. For Black people being killed in plain sight, over and over and over again.

The legacy of categorizing a people as 3/5 human has never been rectified. The legacy of Black people treated as qualified only for menial work is legend. Black people in positions of power and authority are often assumed to be “affirmative action” hires, hence not fully legitimate.

It’s past time for America to confront the truth of its history. That work begins by relearning what parents teach their 3- and 4-year-olds: “That’s not yours, you have to give it back.” That work must be grounded in that from which it was born: capitalism, profit, money.

This country must come face to face with the impact of what has been stolen, what must be returned to Black people. The overarching concept is reparations. We must adopt the adage: “There are hundreds of paths up the mountain.” There are likely numerous approaches that serve the end objective: beginning to accept the truth of our history and its impact on Black people and the benefit to those who are not.

The Rev. Walter LeFlore, Salem