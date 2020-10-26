Letter: American Dynasty

With a brand-new political season, there’s a bumper-crop of new signage. One of these caught my eye and I checked it out on Amazon. It says: “Kaiyuan Dynasty, Donald Trump Flag 2020 Blue Fans Flag with Red Slogan 3x5 ft, “$6.28 *****” The message on the sign? “TRUMP – No More B.S.” Well, they are honest and open, so they spell out the B.S. Wow, five stars. And boy, the price is a beaut!

I was confused: Is Mr. Trump going to eliminate other people’s B.S., or his own? What’s this dynasty bit and “Red Slogan,” I thought the Russians were going to take us over, not the Chinese?? Don’t the Democrats own the color blue? Is a “blue fan” unhappy with the choices in current politics? Hey that’s ME!

Will this ever change? I hope so, but the current milieu invites worry: There’s something weird (destroying traditional meaning) about Christmas cards and Valentines on shelves in August. Unseen hands are agitating against the peaceful struggle to improve Black lives. The multiple media is abused to overwhelm those seeking information, by distorting simple truths. The official coinage will disappear. And the freedom to worship will end forever.