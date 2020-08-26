Letter: American Legion is a non-partisan organization

This is in reference to the Sunday, August 16 Roanoke Times article “Arguing marchers, hot rhetoric mark Salem pro-police rally.” While the article was written to cover the Back the Blue rally in Salem, it also went on to talk about the Trump/Pence rally that occurred at the American Legion Post 3 home on Apperson Drive, giving the distinct impression that the American Legion was a sponsor/participant of the event, i.e., supporting the re-election of Donald Trump. Nothing could be further from the truth. The American Legion is a non-partisan veterans’ organization. We are culturally, religiously and politically diverse in our membership as required by our constitution and by-laws.
To maintain the Post 3 facility and continue to provide services for our veterans, we do rent out our 3,500 square foot ballroom to outside organizations and individuals. The person who signed the rental agreement is a member of Post 3, but listed the event on the application as a “blues festival.”
Post Commander Dick Small was not aware that it was a political rally until it was in progress. He was personally inside the entry door issuing masks and taking temperatures of the attendees so was unaware of what was happening outside. When it became apparent that it was a political rally, Commander Small made every effort to curtail the speeches and other events so that it finally settled into the as advertised “blues festival.”
The American Legion Constitution reads: “This organization shall be absolutely non-political and non-sectarian and shall not be used for the dissemination of partisan principles or for the promotion of the candidacy of any person seeking public office or preferment.” Post 3 welcomes all honorably discharged veterans as members regardless of their race, gender, religious or political affiliation.
We sincerely regret that this incident and/or newspaper article may have caused anyone to believe otherwise.
KEN STALLARD
1ST VICE COMMANDER
AMERICAN LEGION POST 3
DORIS T. HANSEL
2ND VICE COMMANDER
AMERICAN LEGION POST 3
SALEM
