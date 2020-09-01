 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Americans are not good at pandemics
0 comments

Letter: Americans are not good at pandemics

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Monday night, as I walked into town to pick up some food from Souvlaki's I happened to walk by Benny Marzano's (best slice pizza in Blacksburg!). I was very disappointed to see a crowd of students (I assume), no masks, piled around one of their outside picnic tables, some even sitting on laps of others. I get it that people are tired of taking precautions and younger people might really feel that they don't need to, they are "invulnerable." What is sad, though, is that, behavior like this almost guarantees that, within a few weeks, Virginia Tech will be having to shut down for online courses and will have to send these (and the rest) of the students home. It's already happening at other universities, so it won't take long here either.

Sigh - we Americans are just not very good at pandemics it seems ...

DAVE NOLLER

BLACKSBURG

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Do lives really matter?

Lives don’t matter to radical Islamist suicide bombers. Not even their own. They are promised a reward in their hereafter for killing, and the…

Letters

Letter: Keep your mouth shut

The staff who selects your letters to be printed need to be more selective. I became infuriated on Saturday, July 25, after reading a letter t…

Letters

Letter: Let's make a name change

I am tired of listening to this change the Redskins name debate over and over again. May I suggest that we change the name to The Washington C…

Letters

Letter: Time for a change

In response to Jason Daniels’ letter to the editor “More people should not wear masks” (July 25), I was stunned by his lack of empathy for oth…

Letters

Letter: Leadership??

In an appearance on August 13, Joe Biden called for a mask mandate that would cover all 50 states. "Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert