Letter: Americans are not good at pandemics

Monday night, as I walked into town to pick up some food from Souvlaki's I happened to walk by Benny Marzano's (best slice pizza in Blacksburg!). I was very disappointed to see a crowd of students (I assume), no masks, piled around one of their outside picnic tables, some even sitting on laps of others. I get it that people are tired of taking precautions and younger people might really feel that they don't need to, they are "invulnerable." What is sad, though, is that, behavior like this almost guarantees that, within a few weeks, Virginia Tech will be having to shut down for online courses and will have to send these (and the rest) of the students home. It's already happening at other universities, so it won't take long here either.
Sigh - we Americans are just not very good at pandemics it seems ...
DAVE NOLLER
BLACKSBURG
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!