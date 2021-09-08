Letter: Americans must work together

Our country is in serious trouble. Our democratic republic is in danger of disintegrating. We are at a critical crossroads and must begin working together to heal the division tearing our great nation apart. We must reunite to stand up for the truth.

The main truth we need to stand up for is the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election. Joe Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes and 7 million more popular votes than his opponent. Tragically, after this election, then- President Donald Trump began a daily public campaign spreading his dangerous conspiracy theory that the election had been stolen from him even though there was absolutely no proof. His dozens of court cases were summarily dismissed. The United States Supreme Court refused twice to take up his argument. The Georgia Secretary of State refused Trump’s illegal request to invent enough votes to give him Georgia’s electoral votes. Vice President Mike Pence refused Trump’s illegal request to nullify the electoral votes.