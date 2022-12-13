Letter: Americans need a Christmas present

I hope now that Sen. Raphael Warnock beat the "werewolf" Herschel Walker and the Democrats have kept their slim majority in the Senate, the U.S. Department of Justice and Congress can come through for the majority in this country. Here's the wish list from one that represents many:

1. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland needs to move the investigation of stolen documents and arrest Donald Trump. Everyone knows he did it and is still doing it! The special counsel, Jack Smith, is just the icing on an already over-baked cake. What is the problem? It's a cut-and-dried case according to all the news outlets. We have watched this man, Trump, try to steal democracy, cater to dictators and support traitors who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6, 2021. For the majority's sanity, this Christmas, please arrest this man so we can truly move on from the nightmare that he has perpetrated on us since 2015! I know Trumpism will still be haunting us but "cutting the head off the snake" can't hurt!

2. Congress needs to fast-track a law that will guarantee the right of every woman to choose what is best in their lives, including ending an unwanted pregnancy. Seventy percent of Americans believe in this right, yet the organized, evangelical extreme right have snaked their way so deep into American politics that many openly advocate for the removal of the "separation of church and state" in the Constitution — a fundamental foundation of the country, given our forefathers knew the results of religious persecution and resoundingly rejected anything but the separation of church and state. The now extreme right-wing Supreme Court is in fact filled with evangelical Christians who want to turn the country into a Christian Nationalist country. They are proving their disregard for anything less.

The decision to deny women the right to abortion is nothing but a religion's attempt to make the rest of us (the majority) put up with this b.s. in the 21st century. It's absurd and depressing that this is the state of the country. Please, AG Garland and the lame duck Congress, give us a Christmas present this year and give America back to the majority!

Doug Chancey, Blacksburg