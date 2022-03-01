Letter: America's favorite pastime is in jeopardy

America’s favorite pastime is in jeopardy

Not just a fan of America’s favorite pastime but as a baseball purist, I’ve been coming to terms that the NFL and arguably even college football have been challenging baseball’s claim to that title for a long time.

More than disheartened, I frankly was disgusted by the restructuring of Minor League Baseball that occurred ahead of the 2021 season.

Does Major League Baseball really believe that making minor league ballgames less accessible to the average American family will improve the state and status of the game?

The only thing it has and will conceivably achieve is further lining the pockets of MLB execs and team owners in the short term. In the long term, the game will suffer, becoming increasingly obsolete.

It’s already less accessible in small towns like ours throughout the country, and in inner cities kids opt for what they can afford to play: football and basketball. One ball for a group of youngsters is a lot easier to come by than a bucket of balls, a few bats and at the least nine ball gloves.

These concepts are not complex.

This is why I have to believe, though it breaks my heart, that MLB simply doesn’t care. They want to maximize their profits today rather than preserve the future of the game.

Further proof is this winter’s lockout between the league and the players union. Rather than truly negotiate, MLB and disgraced commissioner Rob Manfred are instead standing in the corner with their arms crossed, showing no indication that they care one way or another if the baseball season is negatively impacted or if it even takes place at all.

Why refuse to budge when you could agree upon more-than-reasonable middle ground, and in doing so preserve the season and the future of the sport?

I’m baffled by the short-sightedness, and sickened by the lack of regard for the fans. My hope is that the course will change. My fear is that it won’t.

Unlike MLB and Manfred, that fear is not just based upon lost opportunities to see or attend games in 2022 — it’s based upon the future of the sport and what will become of America’s former favorite pastime.

Amy Slone, Pulaski