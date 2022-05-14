Letter: Amid abortion debate, let's encourage contraception

The Supreme Court is under attack. Their trust has been compromised. As the days have passed, evidence reveals this was a planned breach.

The hope in this situation is that these unethical "justice professionals" will one day receive their due consequences for their illegal actions.

The misconception of the leaked 90-page draft on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case is that the decision will end ALL abortions. That is simply not true. Every state in the union allows abortions. Abortions will continue. Abortion will remain an option throughout the United States.

The discussion now should be focused on ways to prevent pregnancy in the first place. Many methods of contraception are available and include abstinence, sterilization, the "pill," diaphragm, IUDs and condoms.

These methods are the sensible forms of birth control that do not harm a child and are low to no risk to the woman, unlike an abortion. Let's start talking.

Kathy Meckley, Moneta