 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Amid abortion debate, let's encourage contraception

The Supreme Court is under attack. Their trust has been compromised. As the days have passed, evidence reveals this was a planned breach.

The hope in this situation is that these unethical "justice professionals" will one day receive their due consequences for their illegal actions.

The misconception of the leaked 90-page draft on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case is that the decision will end ALL abortions. That is simply not true. Every state in the union allows abortions. Abortions will continue. Abortion will remain an option throughout the United States.

The discussion now should be focused on ways to prevent pregnancy in the first place. Many methods of contraception are available and include abstinence, sterilization, the "pill," diaphragm, IUDs and condoms.

These methods are the sensible forms of birth control that do not harm a child and are low to no risk to the woman, unlike an abortion. Let's start talking.

People are also reading…

Kathy Meckley, Moneta

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The choices we make

Something to think about: if women in favor of abortion had had a mother that had an abortion, they would not be here today. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert