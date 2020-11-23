Letter: An early action that President Biden should consider

The incoming Biden administration has many critical issues that must be dealt with on an urgent basis. Certainly, chief among these are bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control and firmly reestablishing the nation’s economic recovery. But of equal importance is the need for healing the harsh political divide that is all too apparent in our nation. While more than 75 million of us supported the president-elect, more than 71 million voted in favor of the president.

I suggest that it would be a brilliant strategy for President Biden, as one of his initial acts, to offer a pardon to former President Trump. I envision several positive results of such a step.

First, it should indicate to Trump’s supporters that Biden is truly a compassionate man, and that he harbors no ill will towards his former opponent. It would also provide a sharp contrast to the “Lock Her Up” chants of the 2016 campaign, and the frequent calls by Trump for his Justice Department to prosecute his political enemies, including the Biden family. Furthermore, it would avoid the “messy” situation of having Biden’s Justice Department prosecute his predecessor.

Secondly, assuming that Mr. Trump accepts the pardon, it would constitute a tacit admission of guilt, which would surely become a major impedance for him running for political office at some time in the future.