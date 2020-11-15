Letter: An egregious wrong against Gen. J.H. Peay III

An egregious wrong has been committed upon a devoted servant of both the commonwealth and the nation. It needs to be duly noted. Our governor has seen fit to take out the superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute—a four-star general who gave selflessly to the country in two tours to Vietnam, command of the 101st Airborne in Desert Storm, and was recognized by middle eastern leaders as “the one American who has done the most to preserve the peace in the middle east” as he retired from his command at US Central Command, this among many accolades.

Gen. James Henry Binford Peay, III then graciously took on the position of superintendent at his alma mater, where he proceeded to completely rebuild the infrastructure of the post, increase the size of the corps, and bring VMI to a new high ranking among colleges, the most accomplishments of any superintendent. He had indicated to the Board of Visitors his intention to retire after 17 years this past May. When Covid hit he felt compelled to stay and see the Institute through the crisis.