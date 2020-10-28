 Skip to main content
Letter: An empty promise
Letter: An empty promise

I give credit to Dr. Cameron Webb for saying he will ".. stand up to any party leader when they are wrong" - it is a bold statement, but I think it is an empty promise. Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic leadership pull the strings in the House of Representatives, and Democrats do as they are told - or else the campaign money dries up.

My problem with electing Democrats to the House of Representatives is that once they go to Washington, they no longer represent the people who elected them but rather are told what to do by the Democratic leadership, and that is not always in the best interest of people in the Fifth District. The Democrats have to stop manipulating the system to serve their own needs and start working for the people that elected them.

Garrett Doninger, Penhook

 

