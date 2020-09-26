Letter: An endorsement for Stephanie Moon Reynolds for City Council

From my time as city manager of Roanoke, I have so many fond memories, many of them of the wonderful people I knew and worked with on downtown renewal, neighborhood improvement, economic development, park improvement, social justice and many other projects. People such as the highly respected and loved Mayor Noel Taylor and grass roots icon, Florine Thornhill, devoted their lives to the city they loved so well.
At the Municipal Building, I was surrounded by a committed group of professionals working tirelessly to ensure Roanoke’s success. Stephanie Moon Reynolds was one of those individuals whose passion for the city stood out. In time, I came to understand her commitment and work ethic.
As one of five siblings raised by a single parent, a teen mother herself, she mustered the courage to graduate from high school with honors. Later as a divorced parent of three children, Stephanie managed her own home, educated her children and earned an associate’s degree from Virginia Western Community College, again graduating with honors.
Given her more than 42 years of service with the City, 39 in the City Clerk’s office and 13 as City Clerk, her depth of knowledge about local, state and federal requirements and her insatiable desire to serve her community, Stephanie will be the most effective policy leader on City Council. I urge the Roanoke community to give her your votes. She is now retired – put her back to work! Your reward will be her excellence.
BERN EWERT
CHARLOTTESVILLE
