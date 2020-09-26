Letter: An endorsement for Stephanie Moon Reynolds for City Council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From my time as city manager of Roanoke, I have so many fond memories, many of them of the wonderful people I knew and worked with on downtown renewal, neighborhood improvement, economic development, park improvement, social justice and many other projects. People such as the highly respected and loved Mayor Noel Taylor and grass roots icon, Florine Thornhill, devoted their lives to the city they loved so well.

At the Municipal Building, I was surrounded by a committed group of professionals working tirelessly to ensure Roanoke’s success. Stephanie Moon Reynolds was one of those individuals whose passion for the city stood out. In time, I came to understand her commitment and work ethic.

As one of five siblings raised by a single parent, a teen mother herself, she mustered the courage to graduate from high school with honors. Later as a divorced parent of three children, Stephanie managed her own home, educated her children and earned an associate’s degree from Virginia Western Community College, again graduating with honors.