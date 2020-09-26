 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: An endorsement for Stephanie Moon Reynolds for City Council
0 comments

Letter: An endorsement for Stephanie Moon Reynolds for City Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

From my time as city manager of Roanoke, I have so many fond memories, many of them of the wonderful people I knew and worked with on downtown renewal, neighborhood improvement, economic development, park improvement, social justice and many other projects. People such as the highly respected and loved Mayor Noel Taylor and grass roots icon, Florine Thornhill, devoted their lives to the city they loved so well.

At the Municipal Building, I was surrounded by a committed group of professionals working tirelessly to ensure Roanoke’s success. Stephanie Moon Reynolds was one of those individuals whose passion for the city stood out. In time, I came to understand her commitment and work ethic.

As one of five siblings raised by a single parent, a teen mother herself, she mustered the courage to graduate from high school with honors. Later as a divorced parent of three children, Stephanie managed her own home, educated her children and earned an associate’s degree from Virginia Western Community College, again graduating with honors.

Given her more than 42 years of service with the City, 39 in the City Clerk’s office and 13 as City Clerk, her depth of knowledge about local, state and federal requirements and her insatiable desire to serve her community, Stephanie will be the most effective policy leader on City Council. I urge the Roanoke community to give her your votes. She is now retired – put her back to work! Your reward will be her excellence.

BERN EWERT

CHARLOTTESVILLE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Remove Trump from office

When Trump first took office in 2017, I was hopeful that he would rise to the office. Because Trump’s a billionaire, I thought he would not ca…

Letters

Letter: Demeaning to real heroes

When the police put on their badge they also put their lives on the line. When the police are on the scene they are in charge. They are the la…

Letters

Letter: Just wondering, too

Marci Johnson in her letter to the editor called “Just wondering” on September 1, suggests that Kamala Harris was chosen by Biden as his runni…

Letters

Letter: Article was misleading

I read the Associated Press article on Sunday, August 23's front page ("Virus rules as Trump presses for 2nd term"). That is the most misleadi…

Letters

Letter: Why vote?

If the polls retain their remarkable consistency, the odds are about two-to-one that Joe Biden will replace the most corrupt, cruel and incomp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert