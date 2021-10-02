 Skip to main content
Letter: An epidemic, but not of ideas

The new vaccine requirements that are trying to be imposed on people have caused havoc among many citizens and political establishments; lawsuits are being threatened against the government for its efforts to control this prevalent disease.

Acting on the mandates of authoritariansto counteract the problem I recall the expression, "It takes a village," and better understand the meaning. For those opposing the vaccines, masks, and social distancing, I have difficulty understanding how they would combat the problem. For those who are vehemently opposed, the masses, I am confident, would welcome your ideas.

Blanche Hamden, Roanoke

 

