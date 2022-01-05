 Skip to main content
Letter: An idea for helping Afghanistan and Ukraine at the same time

I have a suggestion/solution for the looming issues with the Ukrainians and their Russian neighbors.

Since the Ukrainians joined NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Partner Interoperability Program there's the possibility of a NATO commitment, and the sooner the better. But does that inflame the situation or worse? I know! Because the newly formed Afghan government is cash-strapped and has billions of dollars of military assets sitting dormant, why don't they sell it to the Ukrainians? It will solve lots of potential problems and get all that high tech stuff into better hands. It will help buy some time and help a NATO friend. 

Or have the Russians already beat us to the point? Oh well, as we often say: "A day late and a few billion dollars short." Hmmm?

Mark Seidel,

Roanoke 

