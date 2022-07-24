Letter: An immodest proposal for the newspaper

Inspired by your new television listings policy, I suggest the following change...
“In order to provide more space for daily coaching reports and Dan Casey’s gardening diary, The Roanoke Times announces the following change: Starting today, the comic strips previously provided as a courtesy in this newspaper will be limited to the last cartoon block in each strip. Those who prefer to read all of the cartoons in each strip may wish to subscribe to Comics Weekly. Extra charges will apply. Thank you for your past patronage. TRT”
Bill Hill, Salem
Editor's note: Extra Vibe, with the weekly television schedule grids, ceased publication June 30, reflecting the national change in viewing habits toward streaming services and away from scheduled viewing. A new daily "What to Watch" page began publication July 3.