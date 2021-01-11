Letter: An insult to intelligence

Your editorial "An insult to rural America" (Dec. 21) is an insult to intelligence. The Wall Street Journal op-ed (did you read it?) by Joseph Epstein is an excellent satire. He is correct that calling Jill Biden by the title of "doctor" is snobbish.

I have a PHD and JD and I have never allowed anyone to call me "doctor" (I guess the two D's cancel each other out).

I reserve the title "doctor" for health professionals and then only in their professional settings.

The editorial is wrong to call the op-ed a denigration of community colleges much less rural America. I live in a village of academics where many call themselves "doctor" I chuckle.

The use of "doctor" by those individuals not in health fields betrays an inferiority complex. Some of Epstein's critics are anti-Semitism voices.

The Wall Street Journal's article and the one in the National Review, are in no way misogynist. As the editorial points out the AP style manual limits the use of "doctor" to medical professionals in their capacity as such.

A recent op-ed by Chuck Harris ("The way home") is excellent. Harris is a surgeon and he does not cram "doctor" and any initials down the reader's throat.