Letter: An open letter to Ben Cline

You attended Bates College and the University of Richmond. Both of these excellent institutions have an honor code.

I teach at Washington and Lee, where students adhere to a particularly strict honor code. They promise not to lie and cheat, among other things.

Given the current political climate in Washington, it is getting harder to convince students that lying and cheating have real world consequences.

When you and other House Republicans insist on perpetrating the Big Lie of the stolen election, and when you vote in favor of a colleague who has threatened the Speaker of the House, harassed a school shooting survivor, and who espouses dangerous QAnon conspiracy lies, you set a toxic example that it is OK to lie as long as it benefits you politically. What are the young, impressionable future politicians, lawyers and business persons, who may well look to you as a role model, to make of all of this?

If you truly believe that Trump won the election and that it is justifiable to give Marjorie Greene a standing ovation on the House floor, then we can agree to disagree.