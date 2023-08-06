Back in May, Councilwoman Vivian Sanchez-Jones asked how many businesses supported the Williamson Road Forum position to withdraw the Project Pipeline and start over on a better and more inclusive plan.

Our petition now has 101 businesses and four community organizations listed. We also represent Williamson Road community organizations with more than 3,000 residential members.

More importantly, over 90% of the businesses we met with signed on. Most were vehemently opposed to the Pipeline. Is anyone listening?

The petition asks that council put an end to the Pipeline and start over. And that a new city planning process be more inclusive. We think these are reasonable requests.

It is clear the vast majority of the Williamson Road community, business and residential, oppose this ill-conceived project. Yet council has done nothing to withdraw the application and move toward a new plan. Is anyone listening?

The city has a U.S. Department of Transportation (not Viginia Department of Transportation) grant to provide technical support and to develop community consensus on a plan. This DOT grant is in place to do exactly that.

But the badly designed and badly handled Project Pipeline does not need to wait for a USDOT consultant to put an end to the project. Council should immediately vote to remove the Project Pipeline from VDOT consideration. The community has spoken clearly and strongly.

Is anyone listening? Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds, who lives in the neighborhood, has been listening and voted against the project. The rest of council needs to listen and act. That’s their job.

Bill Tanger

Clay McClintock

Co-Chairs, Williamson Road Forum