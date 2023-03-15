Mr. Cline:

Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp., recently admitted that he, Fox News and the Fox News "personalities" knew that Trump had lost the 2020 presidential election.

Yet, Murdoch admitted that he and all Fox News personalities/reporters (Gretchen Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, etc., including the fired Lou Dobbs), helped and continued to back and push Trump's Big Lie that the 2020 election was "stolen." Fox's fraudulent belief in and dissemination of the Big Lie, enraged scores of Fox viewers and others, which ultimately led to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

And, you, Benjamin Lee Cline, the Republican U.S. representative for Virginia's 6th Congressional District and member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, supported this Trump/Fox News fraud and were complicit in pushing that same Big Lie to your 6th District's constituents and the country. Fox knowingly deceived their viewers with Big Lie propaganda and, you, sir, knowingly deceived your 6th District constituents with the same Big Lie propaganda.

Sadly, America's adversaries these days are Americans — like Murdoch, Fox News, authoritarian politicians, attorneys and judges, and you, who continue to incite the followers of the Fox fraud and the Big Lie. Oh, the damage you and your ilk have brought upon this nation. A nation that has given you so much.

So, sir, are you ready to admit now, like Murdoch, that you supported this fraud perpetrated on the country, that the 2020 election was free and fair and that Joe Biden is the president of the United States? Or do you choose to declare that you'll support your far-right Freedom Caucus agenda and a Trump 2024 presidential nomination? Finally, your constituents also want to know if you chose to support Trump's call to terminate the Constitution?

Time to give it up. Time to admit that Joe Biden is the president of the United States. Your country and your 6th Congressional District constituents are waiting.

Stephen M. Hatchett, Roanoke