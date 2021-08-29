 Skip to main content
Letter: Anderson is in position to address issue
In his Aug. 10 commentary (“Nothing cynical about election integrity”), Rich Anderson condemned politicians who choose to “weaponize” election integrity.

He wrote “No political party and no media outlet should attempt to stymie this crucial function … through misrepresentations … or spreading falsehoods.”

Fortunately, as chairman of the Virginia Republican Party, Anderson is in a great position to address this issue.

He can start by getting Fox News and other conservative media to admit there is no evidence of voter fraud in the presidential election. Next, he can go on social media to rebut the false conspiracy theories about a “stolen election.”

Then he can get Virginia Republican candidates to openly admit that President Joe Biden is the duly elected president.

And most importantly, because nothing shows a lack of election integrity than preventing people from voting, he can work with Republican legislators across the country to reverse all their voter suppression legislation.

Good luck with all that, Rich. Keep us posted.

Gene Gardner, Blacksburg

 

