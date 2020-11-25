Letter: Anecdotal arguments continue to disappoint

In response to Dan Casey's article "Reps. Cline and Griffith are living in political la-la land" (Nov. 17) and on the subject of anecdotes.

Dan Casey uses opposing anecdotes to argue that Rep. Griffith and Rep. Cline should concede that Joe Biden has, before the Electors have voted, won the Presidential election. While it is true that for me personally I wish it was widely acknowledged by Republicans that Joe Biden will win, and we would move on the national discourse, it should be noted that anecdotal arguments are not the way to win an argument, especially in our day when they've been tried by both sides to win over a large majority of the voters and have instead done nothing but leave us divided.