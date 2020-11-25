Letter: Anecdotal arguments continue to disappoint

In response to Dan Casey's article "Reps. Cline and Griffith are living in political la-la land" (Nov. 17) and on the subject of anecdotes.
Dan Casey uses opposing anecdotes to argue that Rep. Griffith and Rep. Cline should concede that Joe Biden has, before the Electors have voted, won the Presidential election. While it is true that for me personally I wish it was widely acknowledged by Republicans that Joe Biden will win, and we would move on the national discourse, it should be noted that anecdotal arguments are not the way to win an argument, especially in our day when they've been tried by both sides to win over a large majority of the voters and have instead done nothing but leave us divided.
He does acknowledge the sour attitude that many Democrats had when Trump won in 2016, but Mr. Casey then sets up the example of Gov. McAuliffe against the current positions of the Representatives. But this does nothing to win anything; I can point to the anecdotes that approximately 50 Democrat Representatives put deed to the words 'Not My President' in 2016 and boycotted President Trump's inauguration (they were definitely ready to move on to governing...) and Republican Gov. DeWine of Ohio has congratulated Joe Biden. These two anecdotes could be used to argue that with the exception of the very poor attitude of President Trump, the GOP is handling the loss in 2020 better than the Democrats did in 2016.
This is not what I assert, however. I assert that in this polarized time both sides are so invested in political victory that we handle defeats in very poor spirit with a borderline apocalyptic attitude, and compounding that we have an unconventional President bent on saying the opposite of whatever reporters demand that he say.
There is a good argument to be made that for the good of the country, GOP lawmakers should go ahead and acknowledge Biden's victory. I wish they would be like Gov. McAuliffe four years ago. But anecdotal arguments have not helped so far and will continue to disappoint.
Matt Gallimore, Roanoke
