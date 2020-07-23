Letter: Anger must convert to ladder of opportunity
Letter: Anger must convert to ladder of opportunity

In these turbulent times, it is easy to overlook historical parallels of violence and anticipated change. The Arab Spring of 2011 led to restrictive new controls in Egypt and Tunisia; the 20th-century revolts in the rest of Africa have rarely improved the lives of its citizens, instead energizing their desperate attempts to escape to Europe; the Nazis’ clever coverup at Theresienstadt in June 1944 fooled even the International Red Cross into a smiling endorsement – and the killings went on. Why, then, would today’s protests in America be different?

Those who give power to whites will shrug and endorse tinkering with the current system, a nibble at the edge of action. But if the momentous change today is as profound as it appears, we can expect startling forms of redress – not just in police departments and unions, but in action that matches rhetoric. Education and housing provide examples. But a new systemic respect is the highest goal. It enables the rest. What specifically can each community or district or state propose to induce change? Americans’ anger must convert itself into a tall ladder of opportunity for all. Otherwise, we will have missed an unusual chance to shape our future.

MICHAEL SQUIRES

BLACKSBURG

