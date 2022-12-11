Letter: Anniversary deserved recognition

This past Wednesday [Dec. 7] The Roanoke Times could not spare the space or ink to print an article commemorating the 81st anniversary of one of the most important days in our country’s history, Dec. 7, 1941, when 2,400 servicemen were killed and we entered WW-II.

Almost no mention of Pearl Harbor at all, but a nice spread on sweet and sour pork chops. Sad, but perhaps a reflection of out present times.

Nelson S. Teague, Roanoke

Editor's note: An article about Pearl Harbor veteran Lou Conter appeared in the Dec. 6 Roanoke Times. Coverage of a wreath laying held Dec. 7 at the Roanoke Valley War Memorial appeared in the Dec. 8 edition, as well as national coverage of the remembrance at Pearl Harbor.