 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Another consequence of the opioid crisis

In her Jan. 30 op-ed, “Time for innovative thinking,” Beth Macy briefly mentions a particularly insidious sequel of the opioid crisis: infectious disease. I think this topic is deserving of more attention in Roanoke and in Southwest Virginia as a whole.

Before moving to Roanoke for medical school, I served as an infectious disease epidemiologist in the Division of Viral Hepatitis at the CDC, as well as director of the National Viral Hepatitis Roundtable, a national advocacy organization.

I have seen first-hand how viruses like hepatitis A, B, C and HIV can spread like wildfires in communities that do not invest in housing, vaccination and harm reduction.

It is often not until a widespread HIV outbreak occurs that communities come to fully embrace our most effective primary prevention strategies. This was the case in Scott County, Indiana, in 2015 and it is the same story that is unfolding in neighboring West Virginia. Our rising cases of hepatitis C are, to me, a signal that we have not sufficiently scaled up harm reduction programming nor testing and treatment of this curable infectious disease.

People are also reading…

The housing crisis here is of particular concern to me. Unsafe substance use, combined with unstable housing conditions, makes communities ripe for outbreaks of hepatitis A, which can lead to significant hospitalizations and deaths. Housing for people who use drugs is a gateway to improved hygiene, safer drug use, and better engagement in health care (not to mention a greater likelihood of recovery).

We are fortunate to have strong and proactive public health leadership. I hope we can rally around it this legislative session by advocating for additional investment in our response to infectious disease consequences of the opioid crisis. I hope, too, that we can work with city council and state leaders to address the dire housing needs of our most vulnerable residents. COVID-19 is not the only infection that is spreading here, and the longer we keep our heads in the sand, the more deadly and costly our problem will be. Readers interested in taking action on this topic may consider joining the community-led Virginia Hepatitis Coalition (www.vahep.org). 

Lauren Canary, Roanoke 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Our common humanity

Black History Month, or also known as African-American-Month, is an annual celebration where the accomplishments of African Americans are reco…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert