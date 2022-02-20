Letter: Another consequence of the opioid crisis

In her Jan. 30 op-ed, “Time for innovative thinking,” Beth Macy briefly mentions a particularly insidious sequel of the opioid crisis: infectious disease. I think this topic is deserving of more attention in Roanoke and in Southwest Virginia as a whole.

Before moving to Roanoke for medical school, I served as an infectious disease epidemiologist in the Division of Viral Hepatitis at the CDC, as well as director of the National Viral Hepatitis Roundtable, a national advocacy organization.

I have seen first-hand how viruses like hepatitis A, B, C and HIV can spread like wildfires in communities that do not invest in housing, vaccination and harm reduction.

It is often not until a widespread HIV outbreak occurs that communities come to fully embrace our most effective primary prevention strategies. This was the case in Scott County, Indiana, in 2015 and it is the same story that is unfolding in neighboring West Virginia. Our rising cases of hepatitis C are, to me, a signal that we have not sufficiently scaled up harm reduction programming nor testing and treatment of this curable infectious disease.

The housing crisis here is of particular concern to me. Unsafe substance use, combined with unstable housing conditions, makes communities ripe for outbreaks of hepatitis A, which can lead to significant hospitalizations and deaths. Housing for people who use drugs is a gateway to improved hygiene, safer drug use, and better engagement in health care (not to mention a greater likelihood of recovery).

We are fortunate to have strong and proactive public health leadership. I hope we can rally around it this legislative session by advocating for additional investment in our response to infectious disease consequences of the opioid crisis. I hope, too, that we can work with city council and state leaders to address the dire housing needs of our most vulnerable residents. COVID-19 is not the only infection that is spreading here, and the longer we keep our heads in the sand, the more deadly and costly our problem will be. Readers interested in taking action on this topic may consider joining the community-led Virginia Hepatitis Coalition (www.vahep.org).

Lauren Canary, Roanoke