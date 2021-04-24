Letter: Another mass shooting - what to do?

Another mass shooting – this time in Boulder, Colo. – brings renewed calls for congressional action. But what actions might actually make us safer?

Senators, Representatives and President Biden all call for additional laws to limit access to and types of firearms available to citizens of the United States. Others decry that law-abiding citizens will be denied their second amendment rights for the actions of others with criminal intent.

Forgotten in this debate is what law can or cannot do. Laws do not prevent crime – else we would have none.

Laws define unacceptable behavior and establish appropriate sanctions to discourage it. Reasonable people obey the laws of their society. But a subset of nearly every population feels unbound by some or all laws and is unwilling to conform to society’s expectations.

This is true everywhere and at all times – past, present and future. What can be done?

Nearly all perpetrators of mass violence are young white males who feel resentful for being ignored and isolated by their peers or community. Most are solitary with few friends and feel scorned and revengeful. Many are angry at perceived injustice. What can be done to help these disaffected young men feel at peace?