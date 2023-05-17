Red light warning about wind farms

The Wall Street Journal for May 1 (page A3) highlighted another reason to oppose the controversial wind farm project proposed for Botetourt County with its dozens of 600-foot-high wind turbines. Red lights!

These mountaintop wind farms, even those on the flat plains of Kansas, affect low-flying general aviation. The turbines would have strings of bright red lights with uncoordinated timings all night long unless expensive systems were employed (or required) to detect any approaching aircraft (perhaps even large birds such as eagles). These systems then would turn on as an aircraft approached and turn off as the aircraft passed.

Nonetheless, the lights are very annoying to people living near existing wind farms, even with the aircraft detection systems. Such red lights can be seen for many miles and pollute the dark night sky, making even causal observations of the planets and stars virtually impossible. Wind farms have no place on our truly beautiful and delicate Virginia mountaintops and ridges.

People from Texas, Kansas, Colorado to the Dakotas have realized that these red lights on the turbines have totally changed their night-sky environment, forcing residents to install blackout shades to mitigate the red-light pollution.

It does not seem wise to support these local wind farms even now for us, let alone for our progeny. If truly needed, wind farms belong at sea, well out of sight of land. But even there the lights can be seen for many, many miles.

So whether on land or sea their glow can well ruin the dark night sky and contribute even more to global light pollution. These red lights on the turbines are a brilliant red light for all such projects.

Ron Reese, Roanoke

Many issues prove bigger than border

In a letter to the editor on April 28 it said border security was something that should concern us all. The reason for which concerned drugs.

How drugs get across the border is an important issue. Ships carry a lot of them. I think very few women with children are a threat.

That being said I think the economy is of more concern to me than border security. A short time ago I saw a report on Fox News about border security. It was scary. However, $4 a gallon for gas is scarier. I feel really concerned for young families with children trying to make ends meet. Food insecurity in this country has increased over the years. We need to be more concerned with that than the people crossing our border.

Recently programs that helped young families were allowed to expire. We need to contact our elected representatives to do what is right. Those programs should be reinstated.

Francis Mathews, Radford Country needs Biden - not far-right GO

P

“Conservative” is a concept that should never be radicalized.

The far right of the Republican Party has had a lot of clout. They wanted to roll back social changes, keep their rich fundraisers happy with favorable tax laws, and loosen regulations on the environment and the banks.

What they didn’t count on was what happened when bank regulations were changed. What they didn’t count on was that women all over the country are protesting the attack on their abortion rights.

The far-right candidates Trump and Desantis are not what this country needs. They both have baggage. A number of Republicans don’t think either one of them can win in the next presidential election.

I think they are right. I am going to vote for Biden. In a severely divided political atmosphere he has managed to get some important things done, such as the infrastructure bill.

Francis Mathews, Radford

Shame on officials for ignoring voters

Several months ago, more than 200 families opposed a hotel to be built in our neighborhood. We held a public protest and attended meetings to offer opposition. The board of supervisors rezoned our community from low residential to commercial and high residential.

With more than 200 families opposed, four elected officials of Roanoke County voted yes. Where is our democracy? Where are their ethics and morals? It is all about the rich getting richer and the elite getting their way.

When asked if any of the supervisors would want a huge hotel in their neighborhood, none of them said yes. The next time you vote for a local official, remember that they could do the same to your neighborhood.

Shame on these men.

Mike Davis, Salem